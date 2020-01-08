The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, said cultism and gangsterism have been brought to their barest minimum since he assumed office.This is as he also said 114 armed robbery suspects were arrested within the first 55 days of his assumption of office.Odumosu stated this while giving his stewardship in the last 55 as the incumbent Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.He said, “We identified the major cultist groups to include: ‘Eye’ Confraternity, ‘Aiye’ Confraternity, ‘One million boys’ of Ajegunle, ‘Fadeyi’ boys, ‘Akala’ boys at Mushin, ‘Awawa’ boys at Agege, and ‘Ijesha’ boys of Surulere.“We arrested over 100 members of the ‘One million boys’ gang on December 31 during a night raid based on information that they were going to carry out a carnival in Ajegunle.“We had reviewed our strategies and initiated far-reaching approaches to totally eradicate the menace of cultism in our streets.”Odumosu said his mission as a police commissioner was to provide a safe and secure state that would guarantee socio-economic wellbeing for the people and enhance the quality of life.“I assumed duty as the 26th Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command on November 14, 2019, and the last 55 days had been quite eventful and tasking.“It is worthy to note that the crime rate has drastically reduced within the period under review.“From November that I took over till date, the command arrested 114 armed robbery suspects and successfully foiled 22 armed robbery attempts,” he said.The commissioner said seven armed robbery suspects died during various exchanges of gunfire with the police.“Fourteen suspects were arrested for cultism, three arrested for kidnapping and 82 arrested for murder cases.“The state also recorded nine cases of suicide.“The command recovered 11 stolen vehicles and so far 2,300 motorcycles were impounded during the enforcement of the Lagos State traffic laws,” he said.NAN