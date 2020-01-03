/ / Fire guts part of David Mark’s residence in Benue





There was a fire outbreak at the residence of David Mark, former senate president, at Otukpo in Benue state, on Thursday.





The fire was said to have spread from a nearby bush into the house, gutting 15 motorcycles and two vehicles. It was also said to have affected the guest house of the residence.





The former senate president was said to be out of town at the time of the incident.





Adakoke Elijah, an aide of the former lawmaker, who confirmed the incident, said: “Earlier this morning, a fire incident was reported in the Otukpo residence of the former Senate President, Dr David Mark.

“The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained but some properties, including 15 motorcycles and two vehicles, were burnt.





“The arrival of fire service personnel prevented the inferno from spreading to the entire building.





“The fire has since been extinguished. No life was lost.”