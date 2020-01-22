The acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said Nigeria is seeking the extradition of high-profile looters to face prosecution.Magu stated this on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State.The EFCC chairman who was answering a question on the request of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to the British government for the extradition of Alison-Madueke, a former Nigeria Petroleum Minister who was accused of corruption, said his agency will pursue the anti-graft war with a renewed vigour this year.He said, “This is just the beginning, we are requesting more extradition from countries all over the world to bring back more looters into the country to face prosecution. The fight against corruption has just started, it is renewed this year.“We will repatriate all looters hiding anywhere in the world. I mean high-profile looters,” he said.In another development, Magu decried the refusal of the United Kingdom to extradite Alison-Madueke to Nigeria to face trial for alleged money laundering.Magu stated this on Monday while receiving the “Institution of the Decade” award on behalf of the EFCC at a ceremony organised by ThisDay to mark its 25th anniversary at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.“We don’t want to keep chasing everybody as a suspect. We want everybody who has stolen from the commonwealth to bring it back to Nigeria,” Magu was quoted as saying in by the acting spokesman for the EFCC, Tony Orilade.