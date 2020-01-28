The Federal Government has said it would demolish more structures to pave way for the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Director of Highways, South West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Funsho Adebiyi, made this known on Tuesday during a tour of roads including the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road and Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway.
He stated that some buildings had been marked but that some other structures would go down.
Details later...
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.