



The Federal Government has said it would demolish more structures to pave way for the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





The Director of Highways, South West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Funsho Adebiyi, made this known on Tuesday during a tour of roads including the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road and Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway.









He stated that some buildings had been marked but that some other structures would go down.

Details later...