The Nigeria Geological Survey Agency on Saturday called on the public to disregard reports that there was an earth tremor in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, the Director-General of the agency, who made the clarification while speaking with NAN on Saturday in Abuja, urged the author of such report to come forward with facts, to enable the agency brainstorm with him and possibly agree or disagree with such claims.“So far, from our records and equipment, there is no record of earth tremor within the FCT.“Our believe is that the author of the publication, with all the information he has, should come forward to the agency as it is done in other countries.“By doing this, we can compare notes and look at the data and then access and evaluate it and know if there was actually an earth tremor in those areas,” Garba added.He further stated that while the author of the information said the tremor happened in Abaji and Gwagwalada areas of the FCT, the agency had no such report.“We have a station in the University of Abuja in Gwagwalada, and the officer in charge who heads the University’s Physics Department has said there was no such record.“We even question people around Abaji and Gwagwalada and there was no report of such, unlike before when we will receive calls from people when such thing happened,” he said.The director-general recalled that when there was a blast by some miners sometimes in the past within the FCT, the agency was inundated with calls from concerned individuals who wanted to know what was happening.He maintained that, so far, the agency had not received any report on the claimed tremor apart from the one put forward by the author.“I really don’t know where he got his information from, we have tried to get in contact with him through the same platform he used to push out his information to no avail,” Garba said.