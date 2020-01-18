The federal government has taken delivery of two fighter helicopters to boost the ongoing fight against insurgency and banditry in the country.Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, disclosed this when he briefed state house correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of security council at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Friday.The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.Abubakar also announced that additional fighter helicopters and other military hardware would be supplied to the nation’s armed forces to enhance their capacity in the battle fields.“In terms of procurement of platforms, substantial number of these equipment are expected by the end of February, some of the equipment we are acquiring have started arriving,” he said.“For the Nigerian Air Force, two helicopter gunships arrived on the January 15 and we are now in the process of putting them together to add to whatever we have already.“I am sure you are also familiar with the equipment acquisition by the Nigeria Police Force; I am sure you are also familiar with the policy on community policing that was approved by the President.“It is going to be funded and the whole idea is to ensure that Nigeria is secured and citizens can go about pursuing their legitimate aspirations without any hindrance.’’According to Abubakar, Nigeria is collaborating with its neighbours to completely end the Boko Haram insurgency.“We are doing everything with other sister countries in the Lake Chad basin, working together to ensure that Boko Haram terrorism is brought substantially to an end as much and as quickly as possible,” he said.He, however, appealed to all Nigerians to contribute their quota towards addressing security challenges troubling some parts of the country.“Our appeal is for all Nigerians and other stakeholders, local and state governments, to join hands with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure that our country is secured rather than looking at other methods that are likely going to negate the national community policing policy that the federal government has approved,” he said.He assured Nigerians that the nation security agencies were ready to contain all cases of insurgency or banditry in any part of the country.