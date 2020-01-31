







The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to calls by the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign following the high level of insecurity in the country.The minister said such a call can never be obeyed, stressing that the opposition was only asking the President to do more in meeting the yearnings of Nigerians.Recall that Abaribe, while contributing to a debate on the level of insecurity in the country on the floor of the Senate, claimed that President Buhari had failed to proffer solutions to the high rate of insecurity across Nigeria and so should resign.The Senate while also deliberating on the challenge of insecurity in the country, had passed a vote of no-confidence on the Military, police and other security structures in Nigeria.The lawmakers had unanimously agreed that the security structure in the country has totally collapsed.However, Keyamo in a series of tweets wrote: “Campaign periods are times for attacks, propaganda, bickerings and recriminations by ALL SIDES struggling to get hold of the minds of voters.“When campaigns are over, it is one country, one people & we must all get off our high horses & begin to respect the views of one another“The hullabaloo over the call by the opposition for the resignation of the President is unnecessary. It’s the usual singsong of opposition all over the world.“They know it’s not going to happen. It’s just a way of telling govt to do more and we in govt. should see it in that light.”