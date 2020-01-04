/ / Fences under bridges demolished by FG

The Federal Government on Friday began the demolition of illegal fences under some bridges in Lagos.A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored the exercise, reported that the demolition began with a fence of about 250 metres built under the descent of the Apongbon Bridge on the CMS-bound carriageway on Lagos Island.The fence, which was still under construction, had been raised by seven to eight coaches on various sections.Some officials wearing the tags of Toll Royalty Car Park Technologies challenged the process but were told by the engineer supervising the team to visit the Federal Ministry of Works.A senior engineer in the ministry, Mrs Musiliat Aloba, who led a team of engineers and security operatives during the demolition, said she was acting on instruction to ensure that under the bridges were visible.“I am not directed to speak to anyone; please come to the Federal Ministry of Works,’’ she said.The team went further to demolish fences concealing about 300 metres under the Obalende/Apongbon Flyover Bridge on the CMS-bound carriageway.The team also demolished another set of fences metres away under the same Obalende/Apongbon Flyover Bridge.The officials were challenged as they moved to demolish the fences under the CMS Bridge, which was nearing completion on some sections.Some workmen on site who tried to resist the demolition argued that it was a legal project.Aloba explained her assignment insisting that “nothing must block under the bridges.’’“When you conceal the bridge, nobody can see what happens under. The Federal Government has lost so much money due to burnt bridges,’’ she explained.The extension of the fences being constructed to link the CMS Bus Stop foot bridge was also demolished.