/ / PHOTOS: Fayose, on ‘medical trip’ abroad, is spotted at relaxation spot

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, was seen at what can be described as a relaxation spot outside the country.





The former governor smiled to the camera as he enjoyed the comfort of the camp bed he laid on.





The location where he took the picture is unclear and the precise time is not known but checks showed that they are recent pictures.





In reaction, some Nigerians said the the former governor who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2.2 billion fraud deceived the court that he needed to seek medical treatment abroad.

On December 7, a federal high court sitting in Lagos had granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.





Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:



I hope



Our practice of Rule of law is a mockery of a noble concept. 👇👇👇See Former Gov. Fayose of Ekiti 'largessing' in the abroad after securing bail in a Nigerian court for health reasons.😕I hope @officialEFCC will tender these pictures to the court at the next hearing...if ever.Our practice of Rule of law is a mockery of a noble concept. https://t.co/x5RmZvlVk1 December 31, 2019



😀😀😀 Former Governor Ayodele Fayose is currently undergoing his medical treatment abroad as you can see from these images....😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/7oI2iA136T December 31, 2019





Men like Fayose justify our fears. When Buharists express doubts about the ability of the 'Nigerian' rule of law to advance the cause of justice in many cases;some people look at us with contempt as if we are Barbarians pulling at the gates of modern civilization.Men like Fayose justify our fears. pic.twitter.com/0AKuZh0QxA December 31, 2019



His doctors are around, behind the scenes, battling to save his life.



You can see that he is in an emergency marine ward for a special aquatic surgical procedure.



The pictures were taken by a theatre nurse.



Please pray for Peter - Egbujo Fayose, in a foreign hospital abroad.His doctors are around, behind the scenes, battling to save his life.You can see that he is in an emergency marine ward for a special aquatic surgical procedure.The pictures were taken by a theatre nurse.Please pray for Peter - Egbujo pic.twitter.com/ohXeWskain December 31, 2019

Former Governor Ayo Fayose who was granted bail to travel out for medical treatment abroad. pic.twitter.com/7aH2lXu89r December 31, 2019

Big scam



I hope judge that granted him medical checkup abroad will understand better he was scammed by fayose



Our judiciary needs to step up to deal seriously with looters



God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria — Bakare Temmytayoh (@1st_December) December 31, 2019

@MBuhari pic.twitter.com/x29s9pTVLT Fayose after stealing money belong to poor Nigerian. He claimed he was sick does he looks like a sick person. God will judge all the criminals in Nigeria. PMB pls fight for the poor all of them must go to Jail pls. @GovAyoFayose December 31, 2019



A court in Nigeria granted him bail to go abroad & take this treatment.

Rule of law is what we operate

This is a modern hospital abroad.

Nigeria that has no common dispensary,when are we going to build hospitals like this? Judiciary is d last hope? Fayose undergoing surgery.A court in Nigeria granted him bail to go abroad & take this treatment.Rule of law is what we operateThis is a modern hospital abroad.Nigeria that has no common dispensary,when are we going to build hospitals like this? Judiciary is d last hope? pic.twitter.com/eW1Bic1YtT December 31, 2019





Nigeria Judiciary is our problem! See why "rule of law" cannot engineered growth in a developing state! The Judiciary that granted Dasuki bail! That granted Sowore bail! That granted bail to Fayose on fake health is anti-growth, anti-depressant and really anti-people.Nigeria Judiciary is our problem! See why "rule of law" cannot engineered growth in a developing state! pic.twitter.com/0lSDZCuQPv December 31, 2019

Former Governor Ayo Fayose undergoing his medical treatment abroad....... As approved by the court. As you can see, he's on a life supporting machine, with the most experienced doctors around him. This is the thief that court supposed tie down to Abuja not Yele sowore pic.twitter.com/dMtVKE5lDZ December 31, 2019

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, the Rock, undergoing trial in Nigeria for corruption while in office receiving treatment in his hospital abroad. Nigeria is in a mess. https://t.co/530u35Oiqs December 31, 2019



Ayo Fayose enjoying himself abroad claiming his on foreign medical treatment 😀😂🤣 Foreign medical trip my foot.Ayo Fayose enjoying himself abroad claiming his on foreign medical treatment 😀😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dIvtXc48IU December 31, 2019