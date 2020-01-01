/ / PHOTOS: Fayose, on ‘medical trip’ abroad, is spotted at relaxation spot
12:07 PM

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, was seen at what can be described as a relaxation spot outside the country.

The former governor smiled to the camera as he enjoyed the comfort of the camp bed he laid on.

The location where he took the picture is unclear and the precise time is not known but checks showed that they are recent pictures.

In reaction, some Nigerians said the the former governor who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2.2 billion fraud deceived the court that he needed to seek medical treatment abroad.


On December 7, a federal high court sitting in Lagos had granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

