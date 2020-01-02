/ / Father of two hacks mother-in-law, kills self in Delta

An unnamed father of two has reportedly committed suicide after hacking his mother-in-law to death around the Arubaye area of Warri, Warri South L.G.AThe assailant was having issues with his wife and reportedly stormed the mother-in-law’s residence where he committed the heinous act.It was gathered that shortly after the killing of his mother-in-law, the son-in-law allegedly drank a substance believed to be poison and died as a resultThe deceased mother-in-law, whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was not in support of the marriage between her daughter and her killer.The incident occurred few hours into the New Year.The deceased’s killer, who did not meet his wife, wreaked cutlass cuts on the mother-in-law and ensured she died before fleeing from the scene of the incidentHowever, the daughter whose identity could not also be ascertained was said to have taken to her heels on seeing the husband armed with a cutlass.An eyewitness said: “She ran away. But her mother could not run because she had pains on one of her legs.“This man faced the poor woman and cut her severally until she died.“The neighbours all ran away. They said they were afraid. But the man later took poison and died this morning near Island Clinic. He wore a green native and canvass. But the body has been removed.”Sources at the ‘B’ Division at Okumagba Avenue in Warri confirmed the incident, saying the two corpses have been evacuated by the police.The source said both corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the Central Hospital, Warri.Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the incident.“It’s true but the man has also killed himself. We are investigating the incident.”