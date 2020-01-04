/ / Fani-Kayode sends message to Southern Kaduna people





Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has identified lack of unity as the major cause of backwardness in the southern part of Kaduna.





Fani-Kayode, represented by Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, spoke on Friday during a Dinner organised as part of activities to mark the 19th Southern Kaduna Annual Prayer Summit. The dinner was held in Kafanchan.





“Southern Kaduna people must rise and salvage the area from backwardness and want.





“I commend the sense of unity demonstrated during the general elections in 2019; you must build up on that,” he said.

He said that Christians in the state had not received a fair share of appointments and projects, and tasked the people of the region to unite and continue to speak as one voice in all that concerns them.





Earlier, Prof. Sunday Agang, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the event, had said that the dinner was the first of its kind organised by Christian leaders, and declared that it signified a new beginning.





“The formation of personalities present here is an attestation to the fact that the entire Southern Kaduna community has unanimously seen the need to be united as never before,” he said.





Also speaking, Mr Jonathan Asake, President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), stressed the need for the people to continually seek God’s divine intervention in the affairs of Kaduna State and the Nation.





Asake, however, urged the people of the region to shun ethnicity and differences that had kept them divided.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event witnessed special prayers for Kaduna State and the Nigerian Nation.