



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Sunday reacted to reports that abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu has converted to Islam and had given birth for a Boko Haram Commander.





Fani-Kayode expressed the belief that Sharibu was been demeaned, adding that the abducted schoolgirl would rather die than be converted.





Recall that Boko Haram had abducted Sharibu from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe state on February 19, 2018.





However, reports emerged on Saturday night that Leah was forcefully converted to Islam and married off to a top Boko Haram Commander.





She was also reported to have been delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage.





However, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “I do not believe that Leah Sharibu has converted to Islam. They are trying to demean her & remove her status as a hero.





“That girl would rather die than convert to Islam. She remains a hero of the Christian faith & if she is dead then she is a martyr. Whichever way she wins!”