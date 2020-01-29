 Fani-Kayode reacts as Senator Abaribe asks Buhari to resign immediately | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Fani-Kayode reacts as Senator Abaribe asks Buhari to resign immediately

7:55 PM 0
A+ A-


Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to statement by Minority leader the Nigeria Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Enyinnaya Abaribe in his contribution to the motion sponsored by the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi on national security said, President Muhammadu Buhari has been lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated.

He explained that the APC government has been surviving on propaganda while Nigerians who elected them into power have been suffocating and under siege.

In reaction, Fani-Kayode on Twitter commended Senator Abaribe for his contribution adding that Buhari should bury his head in shame.

He said, ”I commend my friend, brother & in-law, Sen. Abaribe, for having the courage to call for the resignation of President Buhari.

”A President that refuses to protect his people from killer herdsmen & bloodthirsty terrorists ought to not only resign but also bury his head in shame.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top