



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Saturday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring Nigerians that he would defeat Boko Haram.





Fani-Kayode said Buhari can’t defeat Boko Haram because insurgents brought him into power.





His remark was coming at a time Buhari said though it might take a bit longer, the nation will surely put the issues associated with the troubles in the Northeast in order and move ahead.





Buhari had said if Nigeria could fight a 30-month civil war and be reorganized again, then insurgents will be defeated.





The president had made the remark while receiving Janez Lenarcic, the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management in State House.





However, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “Buhari saying, “We will defeat Boko Haram” is like Hitler saying “we will defeat the Nazis.





“You cannot defeat yourself. You cannot defeat what you created. You cannot defeat what brought you to power. You cannot defeat those whose sinister and nefarious objectives you share.”