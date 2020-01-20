Femi Fani Kayode, former minister of aviation has condemned Anthony Joshua’s behavior when he met President Muhammadu Buhari.
Joshua during his meeting with Buhari on Saturday in London prostrated while presenting his world title belts to the president.
Recall Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad on Saturday shared a video showing Joshua prostrating while meeting Buhari.
Joshua reclaimed the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night, while Wilder will defend his WBC gold against Tyson Fury in February.
Fani-Kayode, however, condemned his behavior describing it as a shame.
According to him, “Anthony Joshua’s behaviour prostrating before Buhari is utterly repulsive and disgusting. “
The former minister stressed that he is no longer a fan of the boxing champion due to his actions.
Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “I find this picture and Anthony Joshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting.
“Prostrating before his slave master and a bloodthirsty dictator and someone who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame.
“This speaks volumes. He has lost me!
