



Experts have warned Indonesian women against the use of ‘madura stick,’ a cigar-sized product, to tighten their vaginas — in a bid to satisfy their husbands s3xually.





The doctors are warning that the “potentially dangerous” device can increase the risks of infections and even cancer.





This followed a report by South China Morning Post that sales of the “sex-sweetening” product have become popular among women in Indonesia, who often use them to enhance their s3xual performance with their husband.





One of such is Sarifah Nurhayati, who is said to be five-months pregnant.





It was gathered that the 27-year-old woman, who resides in Depok, in greater Jakarta, plans to use the substance to be “back in good shape to keep my husband happy,” after delivery.





To use the product, Sarifah explained she usually dip the stick into her vagina and only brings it out after two or three minutes and then wash her private part afterwards.





“Just wash the stick, air dry it, put it back in the box, and you can use it again. When used regularly, it will make you feel like a virgin again,” she said.





Women in Indonesia are inserting cigar-shaped “madura sticks” in their vaginas in an attempt to tighten them and remove discharge (Photo credit: Ade Mardiyati)





Her husband, Reno Waldi, one of the sellers of the stick in Depok, said he sells an average of eight sticks everyday, adding that people patronise the product because it is cheap.





“An average of seven to eight sticks are sold each day here. The prices define the quality of the sticks. The cheaper they are, the easier they break. You don’t want that to happen while using it,” he said.





Waldi’s wife is said to have been using the product for about four years, and could use one for about 20 times.





The object, named after Madura, an Indonesian island, is said to have been in existence for many years.





Its usage, has however, received backlash from medical experts who warned those using it risk contacting infections.





Boyke Dian Nugraha, an Indonesian doctor who specialises in obstetrics and gynaecology, said the fact the product has not been tested medically makes it dangerous for its users.





“There are vaginal tablets produced by pharmaceutical companies, but they have been clinically or medically tested,” he said.





“And this is not the case with these sticks. If produced unhygienically, they may carry HPV viruses, known as the cause of those types of cancers, and also other viruses that trigger the growth of genital warts and herpes.





“And you’ll never know if the manufacturers also use carcinogenic materials and heavy metals in the mix.”



