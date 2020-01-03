/ / Ex-Gov Yari plotting to cause destabilization in Zamfara, says peace group

The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria (PANN) has accused former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, of plotting to destabilize the state through sponsored banditry.In a press conference in Abuja on Friday, PANN called on concerned patriots to be on the watch and for proactive actions to be taken.According to National President, Chinedu Okoli, Mr Yari has been mobilizing bandits and other criminal elements to unleash terror in the state after Governor Bello Matawalle introduced some policies which wasn’t well taken.Among such, the peace envoys revealed, was stoppage of the state’s pension law that would have seen the former governor and other political office holders go home with vast amounts of monies at the detriment of the development of the state.The group further stated that the ex-governor recruited the services of some local government chairmen to actualize his inordinate ambition.The Peace Advocates Network, therefore, resolved that Mr Yari should be held responsible if upsurge of crime and criminalities is recorded in Zamfara and other states in the northwest.The group, however, advised the erstwhile governor to desist from this act that could potentially wreck havoc in the state else face the consequences.Read full statement below:The Peace Advance Network of Nigeria, a civil society organization in Nigeria at the vanguard of the entrenchment of peaceful coexistence and religious harmony wishes to bring to the attention of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the unholy plot by the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari to cause mayhem in the state through the sponsorship of criminal activities.We wish to state that we have it on competent authority that Abdulaziz Yari has been mobilizing bandits and other criminal elements to unleash terror in the state since the governor, Bello Matawalle introduced some far-reaching measures aimed towards putting the state on the path of progress.We also wish to state that one of such measures was the repealing of the state’s pension law that would have seen the former governor and other political office holders go home with vast amounts of monies at the detriment of the development of the state.This move, which has been applauded by all and sundry in Nigeria, did not go down well with former governor Abdulaziz Yari, and he indeed set up the machinery to make the state ungovernable for the incumbent governor for having the audacity to repeal the pension law in the state.The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria wishes to state that former governor Abdulaziz Yari has also recruited the services of some local government chairmen to actualize his inordinate ambition by recruiting bandits and other criminal elements from various local government areas to begin a campaign of violence on the good and peace-loving people of Zamfara state all in an attempt to discredit Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle. We challenge Gov. Yari to deny this fact or tell Nigerians nothing but the whole truth.The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria wishes to state emphatically that former governor Abdulaziz Yari does not have the interest of the state at heart, not minding the fact that this was a state he governed for eight years and with all the attendants benefits that he derived from office. The high scale insecurity that greeted the State during the last few months or his tenure has a firm root in his mismanagement of the state resources and inability to engage restless youths for any useful purpose.Former governor Abdulaziz Yari had vowed to make the state ungovernable since his anointed candidate lost the last governorship elections to the incumbent governor. And this much he has attempted to do in times past but for the intervention of the security agencies in Zamfara state. This wicked, evil and malicious action of Yari has caused the state so much resources to curtail and in most instances death of countless innocent citizens.The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria wishes to also bring to the attention of the world that should there be a resurgence of criminal activities in Zamfara state, former governor Abdulaziz Yari should be held responsible as impeccable report at our disposal indicates that he purchased over 1, 000 guns and ammunition for militia under the guise of state-sponsored vigilante services. Majority of these elements still bear arms, have refused to subscribe to ongoing efforts by the current administration for amnesty and have co continued to breach the peace of Zamfara State and her neighbouring towns.Former governor Abdulaziz Yari is indeed a great disservice to the people of Zamfara state in particular and Nigeria in general through his actions while he held sway as governor for eight years and since his reign as governor ended through his various attempts at instigating one form of conflict or the other. His vow that Zamfara State will know no peace has become the people’s nightmare and doing everything possible to keep the state boiling with its attendant humanitarian crisis.The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria wishes to state that it is also a known fact that the ex- governor, Abdulaziz Yari harbors disdain for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for standing on the side of truth and the great efforts towards ending the menace of armed banditry and other criminalities in Zamfara state that were instigated by former governor Abdulaziz Yari.It is also instructive to state that since the coming into office of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the various efforts instituted to fight the menace of armed banditry indeed revealed the nefarious role of former governor Abdulaziz Yari in entrenching crime and criminality in Zamfara State.We do not intend to hold brief for the State Government as our major concern is hinged on the need for peace to reign in the country.The fact that his anointed candidate that was meant to cover his dirty tracks lost at the elections did open a Pandora’s Box of illegalities that were perpetuated by former governor Abdulaziz Yari in Zamfara State. Whilst the anti-corruption agencies are invited to do their job thoroughly, we as peace advocates will not fold our hands and watch any criminal element deliberately sabotage the peace and healing ongoing across the country and hence the need to cry to the world through this press conference.This included the notoriety with which he enriched himself with state resources to the detriment of the people who elected him — sufficing to add the debacle of the Paris Club refund that indeed left a sour taste in the mouth of Nigerians who were shortchanged by ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari and his co-travelers.The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria wishes to use this medium to inform the members of the general public that should there be an upsurge of crime and criminalities in Zamfara state and other parts of northwest Nigeria, ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari should be held responsible.The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria wishes to advise Abdulaziz Yari to desist from his criminal tendencies in the interest of peace. He should have a rethink about sabotaging the state and his acts of economic terrorism. YARI should also stop taking Nigerians for granted as he is not bigger than the constituted authorities in the country.The Peace Advocates Network of Nigeria shall not hesitate to call for a demonstration march in protest of the nefarious activities of former governor Abdulaziz Yari. We will also drag him to the ICC for war crimes committed during his tenure and on the radar of the international police for him to answer questions.We wish to say Enough is Enough and must be enough for Yari and his agents of darkness.Thank you and God bless you for listening.