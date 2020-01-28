



Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has confirmed that striker, Alexis Sanchez will return to the club after his loan deal at Inter Milan expires at the end of the season.Solskjaer said this on Tuesday at his press conference ahead of Man United’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.Sanchez joined Serie A giants on a season-long loan during the summer, after a miserable 18 months at Old Trafford.The 31-year-old netted only five times in 45 appearances, following his move from Arsenal in January 2018.Although he had not been expected to play for United again, but Solskjaer has now made a U-turn and is now planning to welcome the Chilean back at the end of the season.“We’ve got players here that are working hard to get back as well and, if there is something out there, then the club are pursuing that and looking at it,” Solskjaer was quoted by Man United’s official website as saying.“And, of course, it is the difficult window. It has always been. I can’t remember how many good ‘uns we’ve brought in, good deals that we’ve brought in during January. Henrik [Larsson] was good, Nemanja [Vidic] and Patrice [Evra], they were two [good] ones. Henrik was a loan.“It’s hard, it’s very hard. The clubs don’t want to lose their best players, so Alexis will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong!“