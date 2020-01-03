/ / EFCC obtains 14-day detention order for Shehu Sani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reportedly obtained a court order to detain ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, for 14 days to ensure a thorough investigation into his alleged involvement in name-dropping and extortion.The development followed new allegations levelled against the ex-lawmaker by the complainant, Alhaji Sani Dauda.The former lawmaker was arrested on New Year ‘s Eve by the EFCC operatives in Abuja for allegedly extorting $10,000 from Dauda, the Chairman of ASD Motors.Sani allegedly promised to pass the money to the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to assist Dauda to resolve an ongoing case with the anti-graft commission.The $10,000 was said to have been recovered from Sani, but his alleged refusal to honour the invitation from the commission led to his arrest on Tuesday.It was gathered that the complainant visited the EFCC on Thursday where he made a statement in which he alleged that Sani also dropped the name of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko.“The complainant claimed that Shehu Sani asked him to bring N4m which would be given to a judge by the CJN to ensure that the case by one Abubakar against the ASD boss did not see the light of the day,” a source stated.Dauda also reportedly claimed that he gave the $10,000 to Sani on November 29, 2019, adding that the ex-lawmaker also demanded another N1m for the EFCC officials.He accused Sani of ignoring his calls and text messages since November.A source stated, “Following the new allegations raised by the complainant against the former senator, we have obtained a court order to keep him in custody for two weeks to enable us to carry out a thorough investigation into the case.”