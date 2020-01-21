



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally filed criminal charges against Mohammed Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) after detaining him for a month.





Adoke alongside one Abubakar Aliyu are facing a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N797.3 at a federal high court in Abuja.





The EFCC earlier filed a 42-count charge against Adoke at a federal capital territory (FCT) high court over alleged complicity in the $1.1b Malabu oil deal.





The anti-graft agency accused Adoke of accepting gratification of N300 million from Aliyu in 2013 to facilitate and negotiate the OPL 245 resolution with Shell and Eni.









Those charged alongside the former AGF are Abubakar Aliyu; Rasky Gbinigie, company secretary to Malabu; Malabu; Agip, a subsidiary of Eni and Shell.





Adoke was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) by INTERPOL, but he returned voluntarily to Nigeria on December 19 to face trial.





Upon his return, the EFCC secured a warrant to detain him for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigation.





On January 2, the court granted the agency leave to further detain him for another 14 days.





The second warrant expired on January 16.