



Tope Akinyode, a lawyer, says Anthony Okolie, his client, was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for using a phone line previously owned by Hannan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking with The Guardian on Monday, Akinyode said Okolie who was arrested in July in Asaba, Delta state, spent about 15 weeks in custody before he was released in December.





The lawyer said his client lawfully bought the MTN SIM card after Buhari’s daughter abandoned it and it was recycled by the telecommunications company.





According to him, the secret police initially arrested an elderly person who has a relationship with Okolie but released him when they got hold of his client.





“The SIM card became redundant and was recycled to the market for sale,” he said.





“Okolie lawfully bought the sim card after years of redundancy unknown to him who the previous owner was. To start with, all the laws have settled that arrest by proxy is forbidden and unconstitutional in Nigeria.





“Also, the arrest of the victim over a property which he lawfully obtained is outrageously illegal just as the long detention without trial amounts to unlawful detention.”





The lawyer said they are going to file a suit against Hannan and the DSS, adding that “his detention for 10 weeks is unlawful and we will not accept such.”





Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, is yet to respond to the allegation.



