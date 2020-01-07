



A driver attached to Olusegun Adeniyi, commander of operation Lafiya Dole, may have been killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on the commander’s convoy.





The incident happened on Monday when Adeniyi, a major-general, was on his way back to Maiduguri after a visit to Jakana, Borno state, where the insurgents struck on Saturday.





Military sources in the area said the commander came to encourage troops to fight on, and on his way back around 7pm, the insurgents opened fire on his convoy.





“It was a heavy fire, and we learnt the commander’s driver may have died in the hospital,” one of the sources said.









Confirming the attack, Aminu Iliyasu, army operations media coordinator, in a statement on Tuesday, said the commander led his men to repel the attack, and that wounded soldiers are responding to treatment at hospital.





“The Theatre Commander’s convoy came under the criminals ineffective and uncoordinated fire from Anti-Aircraft Guns, Machines Guns, Rocket Propelled Grenades and some of their foot soldiers about 2 Kilometers to Auno in Kaga LGA of Borno State while returning from Jakana where he visited troops’ location following his earlier meeting with the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum at Auno,” he said.





“In a commendable demonstration of bold action in battle, the Theatre Commander led the gallant troops of his convoy to engage the criminal Boko Haram Insurgents with superior fire power, subduing them and thereafter assaulting the ambush site with his men thereby causing the criminal insurgents to flee the location in disarray. Other senior military officers in the Theatre Commanders’ convoy at the time of the ambush include the Deputy Theatre Commander, Maj Gen MG Ali, Brig Gen EI Eze, Brig Gen SI Igbinomwanya and Lt AA Tejuoso.





”In the aftermath of the encounter, several Boko Haram criminal insurgents were decimated. Additionally, 20 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one camouflage trouser, one Nigeria Police Force fragmental jacket, 2 AK 47 Rifles and 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines were captured from the fleeing insurgents.





“Thereafter, the Theatre Commander Major General Olusegun Adeniyi and his convoy continued their trip and have since returned safely to the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri. Regrettably, 2 soldiers were wounded in action during the encounter. The Wounded soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility and are responding positively to treatment.”