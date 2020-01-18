 Drama as fans question the validity of Chioma & Davido’s relationship | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Drama as fans question the validity of Chioma & Davido’s relationship

7:38 PM 0
A+ A-


The last couple of days have been filled with drama and suspense between Davido and his 30 Billion Gang crooner Peruzzi. The Executive producer of Golden Boy Entertainment King Patrick called out the DMW boss for stealing his artist and not paying him royalties due after releasing Peruzzi’s recorded songs (Fia, Risky, Mind e.t.c) under DMW, which was previously recording under Golden Boy Entertainment.

Patrick went ahead to say Davido’s fiancee Chioma is Peruzzi’s side chic, and not her cousin as they both portrayed. There’s been a series of reactions on social media. Some even suggested that OBO confirm the paternity of his son Ifeanyi with Chefchi as she is fondly called and we have the exchange right here.



















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top