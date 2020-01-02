/ / Dosu Joseph urges NFF to renew Rohr’s contract

Ex-International goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, says Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has done a fantastic job with the national team, as he urged the Nigeria Football Federation to renew contract.Dosu, a member of Nigeria’s Atalanta 96 Olympic football team believes that since the coach has been able to take the Super Eagles to Russia as well as qualified the team for the AFCON in Egypt in 2019, he has the qualities that the team needs to succeed.“In my own opinion, He (Rohr) has been good for the Eagles, if we want to be honest. He qualified us for the World Cup and at the same time, we were at the AFCON 2019 after missing out two on previous editions. The boys are doing great things with Rohr in charge.On Rohr’s contract issues, he said the manager has been able to prove himself as a good coach and in his own opinion; the Franco-German should be retained in view of his achievements over the years.Speaking about the present Super Eagles team, he applauded the national team handlers for doing a great job and creating a cohesive environment for the team of youngsters to emerge as a force to reckon with continental and global football.“Since Rohr came on board, he continued the process that Keshi and Oliseh began with the Eagles.“Take a look at the team now, most of the boys are playing regularly for their club sides.“We can’t compare generations to generations. We are all different human beings. Yet, the boys are good.“In fact, in terms of playing pattern, individual skills, these present boys are doing very well. I think all they need is just encouragement.“Since NFF have a contract with him and I am not privy to it, it is between the two parties if they want to continue or not. But in my own view, Rohr has been doing his duties with the Eagles very well as a coach.”