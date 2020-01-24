



Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political organisation, has accused the police of attempting to cover the murder of Fatai Yusuf, alternative medicine practitioner better known as “Oko Oloyun”.Yusuf was shot dead on the Eruwa-Igboora road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo state on Thursday.The police had linked his death to the alleged fraud discovered in his Lagos office.But in a statement on Friday, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere national publicity secretary, accused the police of attempting to divert public attention, rather than admitting that the area is “a notorious axis of Fulani bandits”.“The attention of Afenifere has been called to the brutal murder of Oko Oloyun in the continued sad and long story of insecurity in Yoruba land. We pray for the repose of the soul of the gentleman and we promise to take keen interest in the investigations into the dastardly act,” the statement read.“Smarting from the abandoned investigation into the July 12, 2019 murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin’s murder we urge the police not to attempt another cover – up on this murder. We say this because we have noted the rushed statement of the police suggesting a desperate attempt to divert attention from the fact that the Eruwa-Igbo Ora route on which he was killed is a notorious axis of Fulani bandits.“The police rushing to the press unprofessionally to say he discovered fraud in his office before the incident without carrying out any investigation may foreclose other possible leads. Every life of a human being is precious to us and this is another test to the capacity of the Nigerian police seriously challenged at the moment.”