



Details have emerged of how troops of the United States, US, stationed in Iraq escaped ballistic missiles by Iran.





It was reliably gathered that the US intelligence satellites picked up signals of a possible missiles attack a few minutes before the launch and the troops were informed to take “short-term cover.”





Recall that Iran had fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases early on Wednesday morning.





The US confirmed that the missiles hit its military airbase in Ain al-Assad in Anbar Province and a facility near Erbil’s airport in northern Iraq.

The attacks came in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp’s (IRGC) Quds Force.





However, an insider revealed that the US intercepted Iranian conversations on the planned missile attacks.





“Minutes earlier, US intelligence satellites had picked up signs of a heat signature from Iran, suggesting the country had just launched short-range ballistic missiles.





“The US knew an impending attack was likely, thanks to a tip from the Iraqi government, which had been told by the Iranians an attack was coming and which bases to avoid.





“Still, using information from the satellites and US aircraft in the region which had intercepted Iranian communications, US intelligence analysts quickly determined that two bases in Iraq were the targets, al-Asad and Erbil. Within minutes, US troops stationed there were warned. They’d already been on high alert and sought safety in bunkers.





“Troops took short-term cover the day before out of a concern of a possible attack. Now, the threat was imminent, and the troops were told of incoming missiles.





“At 7:30 p.m. ET, the official announcement went out: Iran had launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq,” the source said.



