/ / Davido denies taking Sophia Momodu on vacation

Nigerian pop star, Davido has debunked claims that he took his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu to Ghana for vacation.Recall that Davido and Sophia recently flew to Ghana. The pictures circulating online suggests they were on their way to Ghana with their daughter, Imade. These pictures sparked a myriad of reactions on social media.Reacting to the claims, Davido wrote:”You all know very well that I recently proposed to my girlfriend recently, Chioma and it would make no sense whatsoever for me to be doing such.My daughter’s mom had business in Ghana with Afrochella selling Imade’s hair product at stalls and I obviously was booked to perform at Afronation”, he wrote in parts.He proposed to her in London, the United Kingdom on Thursday night, September 12, 2019.The music star took his girlfriend out on a dinner date in an expensive restaurant in London, where he proposed to her.