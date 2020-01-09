



Dapo Abiodun, Gboyega Oyetola and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governors of Ogun, Osun and Lagos state respectively, were absent from the launch of Amotekun, the joint security outfit by south-west governors.





The launch took place at the secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Thursday.





The six state governors had constituted the outfit to tackle challenges of insecurity including kidnapping and banditry in the region.





While all the governors were expected to be in attendance, only Rotimi Akeredolu, Kayode Fayemi, and Seyi Makinde, governors of Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo were present.

Oyetola was represented by Benedict Alabi, his deputy.





Delivering his goodwill message, Makinde said Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun were absent owing to the weather condition.





“Even though they are not physically here, I’m sure their spirits are with us here,” Makinde said.





He added that by hosting the launch of the operation and its headquarters, Oyo has added another feather as a state of the firsts.



