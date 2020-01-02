/ / Dangote breaks into list of world’s top 100 richest people in the world

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is now on the list of 100 richest people in the world.





He became $4.3 billion richer in 2019 with earnings from cement, flour and sugar, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.





The 62 years old mogul ended the decade with a net worth of almost $15 billion, making him the 96th wealthiest man on earth.





Dangote incorporated his own business selling cement at 21 and shifted to manufacturing the building material in the 1990s.

He heads the Dangote Industries which account for more than a fifth of the value of the Nigerian stock exchange.





Dangote is close to completing one of the world’s largest oil refineries in Nigeria. He has a fertilizer factory on the same site.



