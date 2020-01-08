



Controversial radio personality and self-acclaimed Bible scholar, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a viral prophecy by Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG; Pastor W.F Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church and Bishop Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, will die soon.





Apostle Okikijesu, on Monday as part of his prophesies for the year 2020, also said that God revealed to him that the mentioned men of God will not have a place in heaven when they die.





Daddy Freeze, in his reaction, opposed the prophecy by Apostle Okikijesu.





He said he doesn’t believe that God would say somebody would not make heaven.

However, he said Pastor Adeboye, Kumuyi and Oyedepo need to change their doctrine as their teachings were not heaven bound.





He said this on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, 7th January.





Freeze, who has been a critic of some popular pastors said: “God has not said who will make or who won’t make heaven, I just know these gentlemen need to change the doctrines they preach though, as they are not heaven bound doctrines according to the scriptures!”







