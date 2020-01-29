



The house of representatives says it can no longer discuss Nigeria’s insecurity problems in hushed voices and “paint the situation with beautiful colours”.





Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Benjamin Kalu, spokesman of the green chamber, said the rate of insecurity in Nigeria is alarming.





There has been growing insecurity across the country. From kidnapping to resurgence of Boko Haram attacks and banditry.





Despite the challenges, the presidency believes security situation under Buhari is better than before 2015.

Addressing journalists upon their resumption from recess, Kalu said the cries of those that have lost their lives are giving the lawmakers sleepless nights.





“The insecurity in the land is much; it is alarming,” he said.





“We can no longer paint it with beautiful colours. We can no longer discuss about it in low tones. The cries of the people that have lost their lives are giving us sleepless nights. Something need to be done about it.”





He said the lower legislative chamber plans to use various legislative interventions to ensure that Nigerians are safe, “better than they have always been.”





“Because that is a core mandate of every government — to protect lives and property. If we don’t protect lives, who are we structuring our governance for,” he added.





Kalu commended the federal government for its recent decision to deploy the police in areas occupied by the military.





“The recent report we are getting shows the police is capable of handling our internal security,” he said.





“There are some success stories from what they are currently doing. We are going to use legislative interventions to support them the more as well as the other armed forces.”