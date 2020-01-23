



A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Clerk of the National Assembly and Clerk of the Senate, from giving effect to the judgment that sacked Ifeanyi Ubah from the Senate.





The court on January 17 sacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).





Justice Bello Kawu, in a ruling, declined Ubah’s request to set aside the earlier order issued in a judgment delivered by the court on April 11, 2019.





Kawu had, in an earlier judgment, sacked Ubah for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate, to contest the February 23, 2019 senatorial election.

But during commencement of trial on Thursday, the court, in an interim order that was granted by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ordered parties in the matter not to take any step to execute the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory dated April 11, 2019, as well as ruling of the same court dated, January 17, 2020, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice Senator Ubah filed before it.





“An interim order restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants or their assigns, privies, servants, or any other person acting under them or in concert with them or on their behalf howsoever named from taking any step aimed at giving effect to the Judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja delivered on the 11th day of April, 2019 in Suit No.: CV/3044/2018 and the Ruling of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja delivered on the 17th of January, 2020 in Motion No: FCT/HC/M/1631/2019, pending the hearing and determination of the motion of interlocutory Injunction filed herein,” Justice Taiwo said.

The court further fixed February 6 to hear Ubah’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/59/2020.