Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, says it is unlikely the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail will be completed in April.Amaechi made this known via Twitter on Monday.“Today (Monday), Oyo State Governor is accompanying us on the monthly inspection of work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line. We are going the whole nine yards,” he tweeted.“From the mega station in Ebute Metta to Apapa and all the way to Ibadan. A large chunk of this rail line is in Oyo State.“Looking at the state of work in Apapa, completing the project in April doesn’t seem feasible, especially the extension of the rail line to the seaport.“We’ll however work and redouble our efforts to complete the project and meet set targets.”During an inspection in November, the minister assured Nigerians that the project would be completed in April and he expressed satisfaction with the state of the work.“There is huge improvement compared to the last time we came. We will all agree that there is huge improvement,” he had said.“The contractor has assured us that by the 20th of December when we gather for next inspection, the tracks will get here (Omi Adio Station) in Ibadan, Oyo state.“By then the focus will no longer be on the tracks, but on the completion of the stations, then communications and signaling. Once we get communications and signaling complete, we are out of Lagos-Ibadan.“We have told you we will be out of this place latest April (2020). We are no longer giving ourselves the time, the contractor now give us the time.”The rail service between the two cities is expected to have 10 stations from 2020, and will operate on a maximum speed of 150 km/h.