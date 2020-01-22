Celebrated actress and entrepreneur, Chika Ike got many talking after she shared a very seductive picture. The beautiful role interpreter shared this picture on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with the unconventional caption: “Lick your screen 😋. #dinner”.Recall that in 2019, Ike recounted her encounter with an overzealous fan.According to her “I was coming from church on a Sunday and was trying to get to the car, a fan lifted me up and almost kissed me. Thank God I was with my people because I don’t go out alone. He said he sees me in the dream and would love to marry me. The people around me had to stop him”.On what has kept her relevant over the years, she said: “You need to know your craft and know your onions. You cannot cheat your way through, people will know that. When it comes to getting jobs, I think it’s about consistency and the God factor. There are so many talented people out there that are not even famous. God will be the one that will remind people about you. It’s a combination of many things, but most importantly, God has to be at the centre of what you are doing”.Asked to compare the Nollywood of then and contemporary Nollywood, she said: “Things are much easier now but you have to come with a different feel and vibe. There is so much competition right now because everybody is seen. Most people are discovered now on Instagram once you have a following”.