Danny Drinkwater has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.The player arrived at the club’s training ground to undergo medical examinations on Tuesday and has sealed the move.Chelsea made this known in a statement on their official website on Tuesday.The statement read: “Danny Drinkwater will spend the rest of the season on loan in the Premier League at Aston Villa having returned to Chelsea following his loan spell at Burnley.“The 29-year-old completed his switch of loan clubs today (Tuesday). Villa, of course, have former Chelsea captain John Terry as assistant to Dean Smith and is where Tammy Abraham spent last season on loan.“Drinkwater made two appearances for Burnley following his temporary switch in August, with his time at Turf Moor disrupted by injuries.“He featured in a Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland a few weeks after his move, as well as a Premier League encounter with Manchester City at the start of last month.The Midlands club will pay his entire £110,000 per week wages.