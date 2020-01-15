Ademola, the owner of the car allegedly stolen by the brothers and cousins of hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has given reasons for approaching the court.He explained that he wanted to ensure that his rights were not being tampered upon.According to him, taking Naira Marley to court is to also show that there is nobody above the law.He said this while appearing before Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, to confirm that the case has been settled out of court on Tuesday.Magistrate Elias had called on Ademola to confirm that he was not forced to withdraw his case against the hip-hop artist before dismissing the case.Marley, his two brothers – Idris, 18; Babatunde, 24; and cousin, Kunle, 22, were charged with four counts of conspiracy, theft, assault and obstructing the police.They were arraigned by the Police on December 16, 2019, but Marley, the fourth defendant, was absent.Ademola said, “Nobody is above the law. You don’t take the law in your hands. That’s the reason.“It (what happened to me) could have happened to any other person.“That was my main reason for taking it up to this level, that’s what I gained out of it, to make an example. It’s not for any (financial) gain.“Also, I don’t want a situation where I would have to be looking over my shoulders, the rest of my life.”He said he was not coerced into settling the case.“I’m satisfied with the settlement terms. My items are intact, my car is fixed, my phone has been returned.“I was not pressured to make the agreement I have never met Naira Marley. I have no relationship with Naira Marley. This is the first time of meeting him in person,” Ademola said.In the dismissed charge, the police claimed that Marley’s brothers and cousins, while in a motorcade with Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an iPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to Ademola.The court heard that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up.Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde and others obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Marley.