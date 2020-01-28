



Kaduna Christians comprising over 1,000 pastors in the state, will as from Friday this week, through to Sunday intercede for Leah Sharibu and Rev. Lawan Andimi, the slain Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.Andimi was recently executed by the insurgents while Leah was among the over 100 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State, kidnapped by the Boko Haram in 2018.February 2, will make it two years the incident took place.Kaduna CAN chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab in a statement on Tuesday, said the prayer and fasting, which is being organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, will commence on Friday, January 31 and end on Sunday, February 2, 2020.He explained that at the end of the three-day special prayer and fasting as directed by CAN on Sunday, Christians would gather in Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.The clergy also directed all Christians to wear “black clothes” on Sunday to mourn slain Christians.God’s intervention, he said, was needed because the nation’s challenges were beyond the capacity of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.).He added that among those that the Church would pray for were the security agents that had over the years been fighting insurgency.“We are going to pray that those honest security men. God should help them and those (security men) that are dishonest, God should change their hearts.“The national secretariat of CAN issued a circular, calling on all Christians to pray and fast on Friday, January 31, 2020 to February 2, 2020. The people will pray specifically against the evils happening in the country; the recent killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi and other Christians that have been killed by Boko Haram.“The story we are hearing now is that Leah Sharibu has been forcefully converted into Islam or married and has given birth to children which to us, is not the matter. The matter is for her to be safe and return home. So, we want to pray so that God will intervene in the matter.”