Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has insisted she is not bitter with Nigerians who did not vote for her after she won the African Women’s Player of the Year for a fourth time on Tuesday.Oshoala, who equalled the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha, garnered 351 votes.The Barcelona star garnered 30 more than Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout, while South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana earned 247 votes.Despite Oshoala’s triumph, Nigerians have taken to social media to criticize the five Nigerian voters, including Nkwocha, who overlooked her for the record-equalling prize.However, the 25-year-old striker has refused to be drawn into the heated social media argument.“For me, I don’t think that anyone should be obligated to vote for anyone.“If you think you want to vote for me, it’s fine. I am not the first player this will happen to.“The only thing in my head right now is about how to help my team to win a lot of laurels as much as we can this year. We have the Spanish Cup game, the league, and the Champions League.“I also have the African Women’s Cup of Nations. So, I think there is a lot to worry about than thinking of winning the African Women’s Player of the Year in 2020,” Oshoala said.