South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes widely known as A.K.A just responded to the Grammy Award loss of singer, Burna Boy, at the event which held on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California.The ‘Ye’ crooner lost in the class for Best World Music Album to the African vocalist and activist, Angelique Kidjo, with her collection Ceila.Burna Boy and AKA locked horns over the xenophobic attacks incurred on Nigerians by South Africans in their nation.After Burna Boy lost the prestigious award on Sunday night, AKA took to his social media to express his opinion about the award.He tweeted, “I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement”.“What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking about me and my country. In any case, Burna is still a champion. We still consider him a winner,” he added.