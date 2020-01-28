Burna Boy has reacted to losing Grammys Best World Music Album to African legend, Angelique Kidjo.Kidjo won the Best world music album ahead of Burna Boy on Sunday.Angelique Kidjo, however, hailed Burna Boy after picking up the award.She dedicated it to him for “the immense work he’s done with to put Africa on the global map.”Reacting hours later, Burna Boy took to his Twitter page expressing his love and gratitude to Angelique Kidjo and his fans all over the world.He wrote: “I love you forever Angelique Kidjo ‘Mama Africa’ and every single person that rooted for me, I don’t take any of it lightly!“The world get ready cause we’re all coming.