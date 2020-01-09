



Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, says the All Progressives Congress, APC, may find it difficult to win the 2023 presidential election without President Muhammadu Buhari.





Shittu disclosed that if the APC fails to put its house in order Nigerians won’t vote them in 2023.





The Minister, who spoke in Osogbo, Osun State capital yesterday, said if the APC is not careful about the frustration being faced now, the party may find it hard to get votes in 2023.





He said: “APC must put its house in order.





“In the last two elections, Buhari got 15million votes in each and that is because he is on the ballot.





“From the north alone he got 12 million on each occasion if APC is not careful to put its house in order for people not to be sent out from the party.





“Where will the vote come from in 2023 if the mandate of Buhari is no more on the ballot? I think that’s food for thought for those who can think well.”





Describing the talk about the third term as “idiotic,” Adebayo said that Buhari was not in any way interested in such venture.





“The issue of the third term for Buhari is idiotic. Our constitution prescribes two terms. It is the handiwork of some confusionists. Buhari is not interested in such agenda.





“He cannot do anything that would tarnish his image and integrity. It is a mere waste of time for some people to be talking about third term,” he said.





Recall that Buhari had last year assured Nigerians that he had no third term agenda.





Buhari had declared that he won’t make the mistake of attempting to pursue a third term agenda.





According to Buhari: “I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term.





“Besides the age, I swore by the Holy Book that I would go by the constitution and the constitution said two terms.





“I know that I’m in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I’m not going to ask for anybody’s vote.”