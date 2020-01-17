



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of fighting a war against the Igbo people as if the Nigerian Civil war has not ended.





Kanu alleged that Buhari and his administration were still waging war against the people of the Southeast with their “dehumanising treatment against the Igbo.”





The IPOB leader stated this in a radio broadcast from his base in the United Kingdom, UK, yesterday.





He, however, maintained that even in the face of the maltreatment of Igbo, “without apologies to anybody or group, we are the best of the best and finest of the finest you can find anywhere in the world. I say this without apologies to anyone or group.”

According to Kanu: “The level of conspiracy, hatred and destruction unleashed on the things cherished by Biafrans by the current administration are unspeakable, unacceptable and uncondonable by any peace-loving section of the country.





“The war against the Igbo has not ended. The current administration in Nigeria is still fighting the war against the Igbo as if the Civil War has not ended.





“If the war of genocide against Biafrans has ended, why are Igweocha, Warri and Calabar seaports not opened? Why is Onitsha River port not functional? If the war has ended, why is there no international airport in the whole of Biafraland?





“If the war has ended, why does the Federal Government still station roadblocks across Biafraland and why are they still militarising Biafraland? Why is the government supporting the herdsmen to rape our old mothers and daughters across Biafraland?”