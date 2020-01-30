President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs are meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.This is a routine meeting to review the security situation of the country.However, it is expected that the recent rise in attacks by bandits, renewed killings by insurgents and kidnapping will be major issues on the agenda today (Thursday).Those in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa'i Abubakar; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.