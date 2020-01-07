President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the suspension of Damilola Ogunbiyi as the managing director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).In December, Sale Mamman, minister of power, ordered the indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi.He also ordered an investigation into alleged infractions by the agency under her.After her suspension, Ogunbiyi, first female MD of the REA, tendered her resignation and took up a job as the UN special representative for sustainable energy and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll).Although the president reversed her suspension, he accepted her resignation.A letter directed to Amina Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, conveyed the directive of the president to the international organisation.”Following the recent developments in the Nigerian power sector, I write to inform you that His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has reviewed the situation and directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, managing director (Rural Electrification Agency) be reversed for lack of due process” it read.