



President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled the dismissal of Marilyn Amobi as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET).





Sale Mamman, Minister of Power, had asked Amobi to step down with immediate effect. He also ordered her probe.





Buhari’s decision was contained in a memo by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).





The agency has also been moved from the Ministry of Power to the Ministry of Finance.









On Tuesday, Buhari overruled Mamman on the suspension of Damilola Ogunbiyi as the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).





Ogunbiyi, had before btye minister’s action, tendered her resignation to take up a job as the UN special representative for sustainable energy and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll).





Ministry workers had accused Mamman of moving against top staff of the agency as though he was on a vendetta mission.





Mamman dismissed both Ogunbiyi and Amobi within 24 hours.



