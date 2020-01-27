



Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lamented that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has the most “clinically insane” people than any other administration in Nigeria’s history.





Fani-Kayode made the remark while insisting that most officials in the current government are unable to feel the pain of their victims and those they afflict.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain made this claim in a tweet on Monday.





He wrote, “Do you know what a sociopath is? Someone that is unable to empathise or feel the pain of their victims and those that they afflict.





“The Buhari administration has more sociopaths and clinically insane people in its ranks than any other Government in the history of Nigeria”





“The love I offer is unconditional & it is not of this world. It is known as “agape” love. It cannot be understood, it cannot be reciprocated & it cannot be matched.





“Mortals see it as foolishness but God sees it as the perfect manifestation and reflection of His true will and nature.”