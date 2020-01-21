



President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the United Kingdom to investigate “Nigerian fugitives” who “escaped to the UK” amid corruption allegations.





Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as making the request during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.





The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 holding in London.





There have been reports that UK is one of the popular places Nigerian politicians accused of corruption hide their loot.

Buhari specifically said the cooperation of the UK is still needed in investigating Nigerians who fled to the country as fugitives.





“On the anti-corruption war, the President said though it was slow but painstaking, the cooperation of the National Crime Agency of UK was still needed, particularly in the investigation of fugitives from Nigeria finding accommodation in the United Kingdom,” Adesina said in a statement.





Buhari was also said to have told Johnson of the development strides recorded by his administration in various sectors.





He said achievements in agriculture is gradually leading to self-sufficiency in rice and other grains, saving the country billions in foreign exchange.





On the war against insurgency, the president said things were a lot better, “with the disabuse of the minds of the people on the true philosophy of Boko Haram.”





He said the main challenge was in the area of resettling person displaced by the insurgency.





“We have a long history with the British military, and we are collaborating,” Buhari added.





In his remarks, Johnson thanked Buhari for being “a regional leader who gives strong encouragement to the West.”





He congratulated him on jobs being created through agriculture and urged him to do more.





He equally lauded the Nigerian president for what he called the “social and economic benefits” that had accrued to the country since 2015.





Johnson pledged that the necessary hand of fellowship would be extended to Nigeria on its war against corruption, through the National Crime Agency.





He pledged to cooperate with Nigeria and other African countries in the inter-basin water transfer, which could solve the Lake Chad problem, and enhance security in the sub-region.





On the Commonwealth Free Trade Area, the prime minister applauded the idea and pledged a careful consideration.





He charged the Nigerian leader to keep the national autonomy of his country intact, noting that in the future, Nigeria would not just be a continental power but an international power.



