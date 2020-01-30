



Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has suggested that he and President Muhammadu are on one side and backed by the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state amid the face-off between him (Obaseki) and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.





Obaseki said the entire party structure in Edo is one and solidly behind President Buhari and him as a governor.





Governor Obaseki spoke with journalists in Benin, the state capital on Thursday.





“It is a party matter. We have a party chairman who has been suspended in his Ward. He has no legitimate business to act in the capacity. We will not accept any decisions from him.

“This is the party, I have the 18 local government chairmen of the party behind me. The entire party structure in Edo is one. They are solidly behind the President and behind me as a governor.”





He also explained why he ordered a probe of the new five-star Bénin Specialist hospital built by his predecessor, Oshiomhole.





Obaseki had on Monday set up a Commission of Inquiry headed by Hon. Justice J.U. Oyomire (rtd) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the process leading to the conceptualization, design, construction and equipping of the hospital.





Governor Obaseki, who spoke with journalists in Benin, the state capital on Thursday, said he ordered the probe because he was beginning to see many things he didn’t understand about the hospital.





His words, “We have opened that hospital. We had a consultant there working. So much has been said about the hospital. I am beginning to see many things I don’t understand. Oshiomhole did a video that went viral.





“It is only fair for Edo taxpayers to understand what happened and why they decided to build the hospital. How much was spent to build the hospital, the state of the hospital today. I cannot be held liable for something I didn’t do. I want to make sure that at the end of my tenure I can explain everything that has happened.”



