



Primero Transport Services Limited, operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, says it is planning an upward review of transport fares across all routes in the state to meet up with current realities.





Fola Tinubu, the managing director of the firm, told NAN on Tuesday that the current fares are “grossly inadequate” for the firm to provide better services for Lagosians.





“Primero is planning to approach the regulator for an increase in fares. The last increase we got was done three years ago and our cost of operations has really increased,” he said.





“The company is not in a good financial standing now to run and foot cost of maintenance and operation of buses.





“We understand the need to provide services to the people; I think the increase has become necessary in order to serve the people of Lagos better.





“With the increase, we will be able to roll out enough buses to meet the need of the state’s teeming commuters.”





He said that the current fares across routes were no longer sustainable for running the buses, and it had become imperative for the firm to meet with the regulator.





Tinubu said the firm is concluding plans to sit down with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the regulator of BRT, to push for the review.





He assured the people of Lagos of the firm’s commitment to provide excellent service and reduce waiting time at various bus stops to get commuters to their destinations.





NAN reports that LAMATA is the state government agency created to coordinate transport planning, policies, and public transport infrastructure implementation in the Lagos metropolitan area.



