



President Donald Trump says the US is ready to embrace peace “with all those who seek peace”.





Trump said this in a broadcast after the claim of Iran that 80 American soldiers had been killed in retaliation for the murder of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general.





But in his speech, Trump dismissed the claim of Iran, saying no American was hurt in the missiles fired by Iran.





“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” he said.





“To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve.





“One of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”





The US president also said his administration would impose fresh sanctions on Iran in response to the attack on American forces in Iraq.





He said as long as he remains president, Iran would never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.





“The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” he said.





“These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behaviour. In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia and shot down two American drones.”





The US president, who had earlier warned Iran against retaliation, was diplomatic in his speech.





Iran had earlier said it had identified 35 US targets for attack to retaliate the killing of Soleimani.





Responding, Trump had said his country recently invested $2 trillion on weapons and would use those ammunition if Iran carried out its threat.





But on Wednesday, the US president said: “Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast. The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”



